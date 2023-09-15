Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To 271,440

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 4,612 (+13) enemy tanks, 8,814 (+4) armored fighting vehicles, 5,972 (+28) artillery systems, 774 (+5) multiple rocket launchers, 521 (+4) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,714 (+17) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,455 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 8,492 (+34) trucks and fuel tankers, and 889 pieces of specialized equipment.