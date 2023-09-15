Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To 271,440

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 271,440 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and September 15, 2023, including 470 in the past day alone.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports. Read also: General Staff: Ukrainian forces recapture Andriivka in Donetsk region
In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 4,612 (+13) enemy tanks, 8,814 (+4) armored fighting vehicles, 5,972 (+28) artillery systems, 774 (+5) multiple rocket launchers, 521 (+4) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,714 (+17) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,455 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 8,492 (+34) trucks and fuel tankers, and 889 pieces of specialized equipment.
