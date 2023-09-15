Friday, 15 September 2023 10:16 GMT

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification Of Relevant Changes To Significant Shareholder


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notifications on each of September 12, 2023 and September 14, 2023 from BlackRock, Inc. that on September 11, 2023 and September 13, 2023 respectively it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).

Copies of the notifications are below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
 Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i


1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE,
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : 11/09/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12/09/2023


7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights
through financial
instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B) 		Total number of
voting rights held
in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.63% 1.49% 4.12% 792,093
Position of previnotification (if applicable) 3.17% 0.83% 4.00%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15 505,154 2.63%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 505,154 2.63%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Number of voting rights
that may be acquired if
the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
Securities Lending N/A N/A 200,326 1.04%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 200,326 1.04%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion
Period xi 		Physical or
cash
Settlement xii 		Number of
voting rights 		% of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 86,613 0.45%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 86,613 0.45%


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an“X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv X
Name xv % of voting rights if
it equals or is higher
than the notifiable threshold 		% of voting rights
through financial
instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold 		Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Hol2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Hol4, LLC
BlackRock Hol6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Hol2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Hol4, LLC
BlackRock Hol6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Hol2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Hol2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650


Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion 12 September 2023


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE,
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : 13/09/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 14/09/2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A) 		% of voting rights
through financial
instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B) 		Total number of
voting rights held
in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.28% 0.85% 4.13% 793,068
Position of previnotification (if applicable) 2.63% 1.49% 4.12%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15 629,581 3.28%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 629,581 3.28%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
Securities Lending N/A N/A 74,836 0.39%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 74,836 0.39%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
Settlement xii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 88,650 0.46%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 88,650 0.46%


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an“X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv X
Name xv % of voting rights if
it equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold 		% of voting rights
through financial
instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold 		Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Hol2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Hol4, LLC
BlackRock Hol6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Hol2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Hol4, LLC
BlackRock Hol6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Hol2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Hol2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650


Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion 14 September 2023





