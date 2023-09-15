Medical Carts Market Size To Hit Usd 4.7 Billion By 2030, Driven By Impressive 13.0% Cagr: Amr

Medical Carts Market

The increase in focus on improving nursing efficiency and the rise in EHR adoption to prevent medication errors drive the growth of the market.

Medical carts are used in healthcare facilities to store and transport medicines & medical supplies. Medical carts are lightweight and durable at the same time. Medical carts can be specialized for any scenario from crash carts, isolation carts, respiratory carts, and many more. Hospitals can use medical carts to keep all their medical supplies well organized. There are various types of medical carts available such as anesthesia carts, emergency crash carts, procedure carts, isolation carts, medication carts, and others.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Carts Market by Type (Emergency Carts, Procedure Carts, Anesthesia Carts, Other Carts): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global medical carts industry Size was estimated at USD 1.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to hit USD 4.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Top Medical Carts Companies:-

. Cardinal Scale

. CaSolutions LLC

. Lakeside Manufacturing

. Harloff Company

. The Bergmann Group

. Intermetro Industries Corporation

. ITD GmbH

. Merino Healthcare

. Armstrong Medical Inc.

. Midmark Corporation

Medical Carts Market Segmentation:-

By type, the emergency carts segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global medical carts market, due to surge in adoption of emergency medical carts in hospitals. The procedure carts segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in application of procedure carts in the healthcare sector fuels the segment growth.

By region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global medical carts market. This is attributed to rise in use of optical fibers in endoscopy, increase in number of approvals for medical carts, huge presence of key players, and surge in technological innovations in the healthcare sector in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in number of musculoskeletal disorders.

What are the factors driving the Medical Carts Market?

Increase in focus on improving nursing efficiency, growth in emphasis on patient safety, and the rise in EHR adoption to prevent medication errors drive the growth of the global medical carts market. Moreover, growth in healthcare expenditure and investments in the market have encouraged the manufacturers to develop cost-effective and customized medical carts in the developing countries, which in turn, has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

