Gidea Announces Participation In Intercharm 2023 In Moscow, Showcasing Innovative Packaging Solutions

Gidea, a renowned manufacturer of packaging solutions for the cosmetics industry, is pleased to announce its participation in InterCHARM 2023 , one of the most prominent beauty exhibitions in the world. The event will take place at the CroExpo International Exhibition Center in Moscow from October 25 to 28, 2023. Gidea's attendance at InterCHARM signifies its commitment to delivering innovative packaging solutions to the cosmetics, perfume, hairdressing, and hygiene sectors.

With a diverse range of products, Gidea is known for its exceptional quality and cutting-edge designs. The company offers a wide selection of packaging solutions, including cosmetic jars , airless pump bottles , lotion bottles , dropper glass bottles , roll-on bottles, cosmetic tubes, atomizers, and varicomponents such as sprayer pumps, foam pumps, trigger sprayers, and dispensing closures.

InterCHARM 2023 provides an excellent platform for Gidea to showcase its extensive product range to a global audience. With its participation, the company aims to forge valuable connections with industry professionals, engage with potential clients, and foster partnerships that will drive growth and innovation in the beauty sector.

Gidea's team of experts will be present at Booth H14G21 during the exhibition, ready to demonstrate the latest advancements in packaging design and discuss custom packaging solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of cosmetics manufacturers, beauty brands, and industry professionals.

By attending InterCHARM 2023, Gidea aims to strengthen its position as a trusted packaging supplier within the cosmetics industry and establish itself as a reliable partner for businesses seeking high-quality, sustainable, and visually appealing packaging solutions.

“InterCHARM is a significant event for the beauty industry, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.” said Shirley, sales manager at Gidea.“Our team is excited to present our comprehensive range of packaging solutions and connect with industry professionals from around the world. We look forward to sharing our expertise and discussing how Gidea can support businesses in their packaging requirements.”