1963 -- Kuwait represented by the ministry of finance inks an agreement with Gulf Kuwait Company and BB Kuwait Limited to supply the State with surpgas at the cost rate.
1980 -- The seventh Asian football tournament kicks off in Kuwait with participation of ten teams. The championship proceeded until September 30 and the Kuwaiti team was crowned as the top champion.
1990 -- Kuwaiti embassies and consulates heed orders by the Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to disburse financial allocations for the Kuwaiti families abroad during the flagrant Iraqi occupation of the country.
1996 -- The petrochemicals company Equate signs with a group of local, regional and international banks a long term loan accord worth USD 1.200 million (USD 3.8 million) and an operating loan accord valued at KD 45 million (USD 145 million) for constructing a petrochemical complex in Al-Shuaibah.
2004 -- OPEC member states name Kuwaiti Minister of Energy Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the organization's chief.
2005 -- The Kuwaiti shooting team wins the skeet competition as part of the Asian tournament held in Thailand.
2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issues a decree permitting establishment of a shareholding company (Warba Bank) at a capital of KD 100 million (USD 323 million).
2010 -- The Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development lends the Ivory Coast KD 3.2 million (USD 10.3 million) to co-fund construction of a key road.
2016 -- Oxford University names the oldest chair for the Arabic language after the Kuwaiti poet Abdulaziz Al-Babtain.
2021 -- The application Sahel is inaugurated during the first digital transformation convention. (end)
