Rep. Of Kuwait Amir Arrives In Cuba For G77 Plus China Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has arrived in the Cuban capital Havana to head the Kuwaiti delegation at the G77 pChina Summit.
The summit, due on September 15-16, is themed "challenges of sustainable development, role of science, technology and innovation."
The representative of His Highness the Amir was received at Cuba International Airport by the State of Kuwait Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, Adel Al-Adgham, embassy staff and personnel of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)
