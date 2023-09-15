The anniversary has come and gone, but instead of peace, the administrations of Joe Biden, Yoon Suk Yeol and Fumio Kishida are stoking tensions in the Korean Peninsula as a smokescreen over their intention to build a NATO-level US-Japan-South Korea trilateral alliance against China.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has played his supporting role well. By sidestepping long-standing claims for historical accountability of Japanese colonialism, Yoon has cleared the way for an alliance between the United States' two key allies in the region: its“cornerstone ,” Japan, and its“linchpin ,” South Korea.

His diplomatic concessions are key to overcoming the United States' roughshod postwar San FranciSystem – in the aftermath of Japan's defeat in World War II, the United States sacrificed justice for the victims of Japanese colonialism in order to wage the Cold War.

To shield the trilateral alliance from future democratic pressures, Biden, Yoon and Kishida announced the“Spirit of Camp David” on August 18 at that presidential retreat in Maryland, which institutionalized annual trilateral summits, meetings, and consultations that could survive changes in administration.

During an August 28 interview, Francis Daehoon Lee elaborated on the trilateral alliance and the state of South Korea's peace movement. A longtime peace activist and veteran of Korea's democratization movement, Lee was a founder of People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, is a professor of peace studies at Sungkonghoe University in Seoul, and is the director of Peacemomo , a research institute for peace and education.