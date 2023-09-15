Takeaways From Us Navy's Littoral Combat Ship Fiasco

Here are eight key facts from ProPublica's report on the Navy's littoral combat ship program , which has cost taxpayers billions but failed to deliver on its promise.

1. Navy officials vastly underestimated the costs to build the ship in estimates provided to Congress. The original price tag more than doubled.

Contractors were supposed to build the ships fast, in large numbers and at an original cost of US$220 million each - cheap for a Navy vessel. The ships were based in part on designs for commercial car or passenger ferries. As the Navy began to apply tougher standards, costs soared.

2. The ships were supposed to be equipped with interchangeable weapons systems to allow them to fight, hunt submarines and detect mines. The Navy failed to make this happen.

Former officers said that the Navy's haste to deliver the ships took precedence over the vessels' combat abilities. After spending hundreds of millions, the Navy abandoned its plan to outfit the ships to find and destroy submarines; the system to hunt undersea mines is still under development.

Without functioning weapons systems, one former officer said, the ship was only a“box floating in the ocean.” In response to questions, the Navy acknowledged the LCS was not suitable for fighting peer competitors such as China. The LCS“does not provide the lethality or survivability needed in a high-end fight.”