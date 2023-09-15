Redesigning Global Finance

In the coming years, CBDCs will replace cash with digital currencies that are stored on a ledger maintained by central banks. Users download a digital wallet to their mobile phone to receive their salary and to pay for goods and services. With a global CBDC network, users would be able to transfer money instantly to other digital wallets anywhere in the world.

China leads in the deployment of CBDCs. The e-yuan is now available in 17 Chinese provinces and 26 cities. More than 250 million people have downloaded the digital wallet from the People's Bank of China (PBOC). Local governments and state-owned companies are paying salaries in digital yuan to encourage the use of CBDCs.

Tests are currently under way on internationalizing CBDCs. The PBOC, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Bank for International Settlements, and other monetary authorities are working on the“rails” that can make CBDC platforms interoperable. A global network of CBDC planforms would enable cross-border payments in real time and at no cost to the user.

CBDCs use a modified version of blockchain, the distributed (non-centralized) ledger technology used to validate transactions of crypto coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Unlike cryptocurrencies, CBDC platforms of central banks are centralized. CBDC platforms are under the control of national governments.

Decentralized blockchain system.

Developing an international CBDC network took on more urgency last year after Western countries banned Russia from SWIFT, the Belgium-based global messaging service for commercial banks. SWIFT has a virtual monopoly on the world's cross-border payment transactions.

Russia's exclusion from SWIFT raised global concerns, especially in the Global South. If a world power like Russia could be banned from the global payment system, any country running afoul of Western policies could be next.

Centralized SWIFT system for cross-border payments.

The weaponizing of SWIFT, together with the confiscation of US$300 billion in Russian currency reserves, also gave a new impeto BRICS, the loosely associated grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.