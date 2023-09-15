Muttaqi Talks Torkham Crossing Issue With Pakistan's Chargé D'affaires

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, to address issues concerning the Torkham crossing.

The meeting occurred against the prolonged closure of the Torkham crossing, causing a backlog of cargo-laden trucks from Afghanistan, with hundreds stranded at the border.

Muttaqi and Nizamani discussed measures to alleviate the situation and resolve the challenges posed by the crossing's closure.

During the meeting, the detention of Afghan refugees in Pakistan was a key topic of discussion, as confirmed by the ministry's deputy spokesman, Hafiz Ziah Ahmad Takal, in a post on social media platform X. The talks aimed to address this pressing issue, among others.

Both parties emphasized the urgency of taking immediate action to resolve these challenges and establish measures to prevent similar issues from arising, as Takal said.

The Torkham border crossing has remained shut for over a week due to clashes between Taliban security forces and Pakistani security forces. This prolonged closure has resulted in significant losses for Afghan traders, who have lost property and goods on both sides of the border.

According to the report, there is a promising possibility of the Torkham border crossing reopening on Friday. This development is crucial due to the week-long closure and its adverse effects on regional trade and Afghan traders' losses.