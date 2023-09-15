Acne Medication Market Size To Hit Usd 13.35 Billion By 2027, Driven By Impressive 3.8% Cagr: Amr

Acne Medication

Increase in prevalence of acne diseases, surge in fotoward good quality skincare products, and unhealthy urban lifestyle drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Acne or acne vulgaris is a skin disease caused due to clogging of hair follicles with dead skin cells and oil from skin cells. This disease is characterized by pimples, blackheads, oily skin, and scarring. There are two types of acne including non-inflammatory and inflammatory acne, where the latter takes longer duration to heal and can cause permanent effects on skin. It generally affects skin with comparatively high number of sweat glands such as upper part of chest, back, and face.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Acne Medication Market Size was Valued at USD 11.86 billion in 2019 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 13.35 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Top Acne Medication Companies

. Pfizer Inc.

. Johnson & Johnson

. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

. Mylan N.V.

. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

. GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

. Galderma S.A

. Mayne Pharma Group Limited

. Almirall SA.

Acne Medication Market Segmentation: –

The global acne medication market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, and region. Based on therapeutic class, the market is divided into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and others. The retinoid segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the study period.

On the basis of formulation, the market is classified into topical medications and oral medications. The topical segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated in 2019, accounting for four-fifths of the market.

Based on type, the market is categorized into prescription medicines and over-the-counter medicines. On the basis of acne type, the market is divided into non-inflammatory acne and inflammatory acne.

The global acne medication market is analyzed across several regions such as Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, Europe, and North America. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market.

What are the factors driving the Acne Medication Market?

After several governments imposed social distancing norms and lockdown across the country, people have shifted toward telemedicine to treat acne diseases.

Key Findings Of The Study

.The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global acne medication market with current trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

.A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the acne medication market growth is provided.

.Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

.Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the acne medication market.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

.Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

.Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

.What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

.What are the trends of this market?

.Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

.How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

.How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

.Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

