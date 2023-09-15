Repairon Appoints Co-Founder Dr. Lothar Germeroth As Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Germeroth is a trained biochemist and serial biotech entrepreneur with extensive expertise in founding and developing small and medium size biotech companies. Through the founding of Stage cell therapeutics GmbH, which developed high performance processes for production of cell therapeutics, Dr. Germeroth became involved in several successful business transactions, including the acquisition of Stage cell therapeutics by Juno Therapeutics. Juno was then acquired by Celgene, which itself went on to become a subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb. Dr. Germeroth joined each company as part of the terms of each acquisition and until now served as a member of the Juno Therapeutics management team and the Bristol Myers Squibb global cell therapy management team. He holds several patents for automated cell manufacturing systems.

"It is a privilege to take up the role of CEO at Repairon where I will be working closely with the company's experienced and talented team to establish Repairon's engineered heart muscle product as a transformative treatment for advanced heart failure," said Dr. Lothar Germeroth, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Repairon. "This is a very exciting time for Repairon. Our lead asset is making extremely encouraging clinical progress in the BioVAT-HF Phase 1/2 trial showing a good safety profile and first signs of improved heart function in patients with advanced heart failure. We are expecting interim data on the highest tested dose in Q2/Q3 2024 and we are beginning to advance our plans for commercial product development. I look forward to leading Repairon towards the achievement of our next important milestones, working hard to significantly improve the quality of life for patients with advanced heart failure."

"Dr. Germeroth has been a leading figure at Repairon since the company was founded in 2014 and we are very pleased to welcome Lothar to his new role as Chief Executive Officer," said Professor Wolfram-HuberZimmermann, Co-Founder of Repairon, Inventor of the EHM technology, and BioVAT-HF Study Director. "Lothar's extensive experience in biotech and business as well as his intricate understanding of Repairon and our mission make him the ideal candidate to advance the company to the next stage of our clinical and commercial development."

About Repairon

Repairon is a clinical-stage private German biotech company focused on developing a treatment for heart failure. The company was founded in 2014 on the pioneering work of Professor Wolfram-HuberZimmermann and his team, who have developed several tissue engineering technologies with documented applicability in organ repair. Repairon's lead therapeutic candidate, engineered heart muscle (EHM), is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as Biological Ventricular Assist Tissue in Terminal Heart Failure (BioVAT-HF). Repairon maintains strong partnerships with the University Medical Center in Göttingen and the German Center for Cardiovascular Research (DZHK). The company is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

Contact

Rudolf-Wissell-Str. 28a

37079 Göttingen, Germany



Dr. Lothar Germeroth

Chief Executive Officer

