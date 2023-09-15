Citytech Software Dmcc Announces Its Participation In Gitex 2023

Dubai, UAE: GITEX Global, the biggest regional tech event in Dubai is back this October, bigger and better than ever. Continuing with our tradition, Citytech Software will be showcasing its flagship HRMS, Paylite, along with highlighting our expertise in IT services and eCommerce development.

Since its inception, GITEX Global has been an immense platform for connecting businesses to share innovative ideas and allowing enterprises to present world-class innovation. This year at the tech event, Citytech Software plans to demonstrate its latest updates to Paylite HRMS by bringing into fruition the trends that are shaping the world of HR. At Citytech Sofware, we understand the changing face of business and the importance of being dynamic and modern. Our services are crafted for organizations to cut the clutter, streamline their operations, reduce manual dependency, and help them become productive and profitable.

We are a Microsoft Gold Partner and adept at implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 and associated services. Over the years, we have aided countless businesses in benefiting from the solution by helping them adopt and upgrade to the latest version with zero hassles. Our Business Central Consultants will also be present at our Booth H7-10, to assist you in understanding the business benefits of the software.

Citytech Software will also bring to the table its decade-long expertise in developing world-class web solutions on platforms like Magento, nopCommerce, and Kentico. Citytech holds strategic partnerships with all the major eCommerce platforms that allowto draw maximum business benefits. Visitors at GITEX 2023, can reach out to our team throughout the week to discuss their business requirements regarding mobile app development, eCommerce projects, MS Dynamics 365 Business Central, Paylite, etc.

“At Citytech Software, our vision is to eliminate silos and help brands realize their potential through different technological advancements,” said Director, of Citytech Software DMCC.“Citytech empowers businesses to gain unparalleled success by leveraging key technological developments.”

Visit Citytech Software at Hall 7, Booth H7-10 at GITEX 2023 from October 16-20 and experience cutting-edge solutions.

About Citytech Software:

Established in 1993, Citytech Software is a trusted partner for implementing Magento B2B and B2C e-commerce solutions for customers across the globe. We have development and support centers in India and Dubai.