Wicxrolemodels: Celebrating The Vanguard Of Women In India's Govtech Sector

The neof government and technology has become the cornerstone of modern security strategies. Innovations in technology have placed defence on the cutting-edge of technological advancement for decades. Today, this dynamic relationship is enjoying a renaissance, with a new generation of thought leaders emerging to shape India's GOVTECH landscape.

A 2020 study reveals a stark reality: female representation in variCentral government roles hovers as low as 10.93% out of a total of 30.87 lakh employees. Recognizing, acknowledging, and empowering these few is now imperative. Their diverse perspectives craft more inclusive policies, their achievements serve as beacons, and their roles inspire the young to embrace leadership.

In a monumental stride towards empowerment, Women in Cloud, in partnership with Veeam® Software India, an industry forerunner in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, proudly unveils the second spotlight series for the #SashaktiSamman campaign. Endorsed by Veeam's Women in Green, #SashaktiSamman embarks on a mission to salute extraordinary women leaders who seamlessly integrate technology into the realm of governance, securing data, resilience, and innovation.

Pioneering women are playing a critical role in this revolution, wielding their expertise and unique experiences to provide a fresh perspective on defence technology challenges. Their visionary leadership and commitment to excellence are shattering gender barriers and inspiring young women across the country to pursue careers in govtech technology.

"Women in defense technology are not just breaking barriers; they're building new paradigms of innovation and security. Their leadership is our nation's untapped arsenal, propelling India towards a future that is as inclusive as it is secure. As a leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, Veeam is proud to support the second spotlight series of the #SashaktiSamman campaign, celebrating the achievements of these remarkable women in defense technology who are making a significant impact on India's technological advancement and national security. Veeam's collaboration with #WomenInCloud aims to provide a platform to female leaders in cloud and technology to share their leadership experiences and to recognize these unsung heroines in the field of technology. This event is an effort to encourage women to join the legacy of women leaders in technology and pass on the baton to future generations of innovators and trailblazers, ensuring a more inclusive and vibrant tech industry for years to come.“ said Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President and Managing Director, Veeam India and SAARC

Through strategic partnerships and innovative collaboration, these powerful leaders are forging new pathways for technology in government. With their wealth of diverse perspectives, they are weaving a rich tapestry of ideas and solutions to propel India's government sector forward.

The benefits of their groundbreaking work are clear, as they promote cutting-edge technological solutions that safeguard India's future security and prosperity. These exceptional women leaders serve as an inspiration to all, shining a light on the possibilities of innovation and collaboration in government and technology.

Women in Cloud, in partnership with Veeam® Software India, a trailblazer in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, is thrilled to rollout the second spotlight series for #SashaktiSamman campaign, powered by TechObserver and supported by Veeam's Women in Green. Through #SashaktiSamman, the initiative aims to acknowledge and honor exceptional women leaders who seamlessly integrate technology into the government sector, ensuring data security, resilience, and innovation.

The #SashaktiSamman campaign encompasses several pivotal benefits and objectives, including:

Role Model Spotlight Campaign: Celebrating exemplary figures in the government sector to inspire women's leadership and drive data protection and security.

Inclusivity and Sustainability Integration: Inviting channel companies to align with the #SashaktiSamman campaign, integrating sustainability and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) goals to serve India's defence and government entities. This effort will bolster brand visibility and perception within the government and defence sectors.

Educational and Career Opportunities: Unlocking pathways for women to contribute to Data Protection & Ransomware related solutions, safeguarding the nation's vital information.

#empowHERaccess India Awards: Encouraging participation in this awards platform to honour trailblazers, tech leaders, allies, and mentors in the data protection and security ecosystem.

"We are immensely proud to unveil the second edition of the Sashakti Samman Campaign, a groundbreaking initiative that honours exemplary leaders in the public sector. This year, we are elevating the discourse on women's leadership, bolstering the pillars of data protection and security, and fortifying the digital defences that safeguard our nation," declared Chaitra Vedullapalli, President of Women in Cloud, in a tone that underscored the initiative's paramount importance.

The movement gains momentum with a resounding invitation to all to join in commemorating these pioneering women. They stand at the forefront, driving India's technological prowess and securing its national integrity.

Among the distinguished women leaders are:

Smt. Dr. Neeta Verma, Director General (IT) - Election Commission of India

Smt. Dr. Neena Pahuja - Executive Member, NCVET, Ministry of Skill Development

Smt. Lily Prasad - CTO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India

Smt. Dr. Charru Malhotra - Professor (ICT&eGov) and Head, ICT, IIPA

Smt. Dr. Sumana Arora - Senior Consultant (Health), Niti Aayog

Smt. Suneeti Goel - Chief Project Engineer - PRS & CTCH, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)

Smt. Koyelia Ghosh Roy - Sr AVP - Enterprise BI CoE Lead, EXL Service

Smt. Annie Mathew - CIO, Mother Dairy

Smt. Seema Sharma - Head of Information Security, Wio Bank

Smt. Piya Haldar - Chief Compliance Officer, Honeywell India

Smt. Shalaka Verma - Director of Customer Success,BFSI, Microsoft India

Smt. Prof. Payal Mago - Director, Camof Open Learning, University of Delhi

Smt. Dr. Sarita Ahlawat - Co-Founder, Botlab Dynamics

Smt. Nandini Singh - Leader, Public Sector - Oil & Gas Leader, IBM India/South Asia

Smt. Anuja Parikh - CEO, Intech Systems

Smt. Dr. Virginia Sharma - India Marketing Head, Google Cloud India

Join the choin recognizing the extraordinary achievements of these visionary women. Letcelebrate their intellect, innovation, and invaluable contributions to India's defense and government sectors. Together, let's applaud these trailblazers who are #LeadingTheFront, breaking barriers, and reshaping the future of government.