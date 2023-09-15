Global Ambulatory Surgery Center (Asc) Services Market Is Set To Grow At A Rate Of 6-7% By 2027

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are cutting-edge outpatient surgical clinics that specialize in a variety of same-day treatments, including diagnostic and preventative operations. Individuals looking to efficiently control healthcare expenditures should consider ASCs. These facilities primarily assist people whose medical issues do not necessitate an overnight stay in a hospital. Medical care is performed outside of traditional hospitals, and patients are frequently allowed to depart quickly after their operation is done.

Evolving Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Trends & Dynamics

Cost efficiency is critical to the growth of the ASC industry since these facilities frequently provide high-quality care at a cheaper cost than hospitals, making them an appealing alternative for patients and insurance carriers. The aging global population has also aided market expansion, since there is an increased need for surgical operations, and ASCs are well-suited to meet the demands of this demographic.

. In November 2021, Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center, in collaboration with United Surgical Partners International (USPI) and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System (SBLHS), will launch a new complete joint program . From pre-surgery planning through post-operative rehabilitation, this program will provide tailored patient assistance.

Government assistance in the form of regulatory measures and reimbursement rules has been critical in supporting the expansion of ASCs. Furthermore, the patient experience at ASCs has resulted in better levels of patient satisfaction due to individualized and pleasant care. The COVID-19 epidemic highlighted the importance of keeping distinct, efficient healthcare environments for elective operations, putting ASCs to the forefront owing to their emphasis on outpatient treatments. Partnerships between providers and surgical center management and development organizations are projected to propel the ASC services industry further.

Soaring Outpatient Care Demand, Capabilities to Perform Complex Surgeries, Convenience and Cost-

Effectiveness of ASCs - Key Factors Driving the Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

The ambulatory surgical center (ASC) industry has grown significantly in recent years, owing to a number of major factors. The growing demand for outpatient treatment, with ASCs providing a convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional hospital-based procedures, is the most important factor. Furthermore, advances in medical technology have increased the number of treatments that ASCs may do, including more sophisticated surgeries, adding to their attractiveness.

The development of minimally invasive surgical methods has resulted in an increase in the number of operations that can be performed in ambulatory surgery facilities. Ambulatory surgical facilities are ideal for less invasive and minor surgical procedures. Ambulatory surgical centers are outfitted with fully operable on-site operating rooms to perform a wide range of surgical procedures, assuring patient accessibility and flexibility.

. In August 2022, St. Mary's Ambulatory Surgery Center (SMASC), an affiliation of United Surgical Partners International (USPI) and Bon Secours, achieved a significant milestone by launching the first ambulatory surgery center in Virginia to employ an intelligent knee implant during total knee replacement surgery. This innovative technology aims to enhance the patient's recovery period, with a particular foon improving postoperative physical therapy and mobility

North America Dominates for the Largest Share of the Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

The growth of the North American ambulatory surgery center market is being driven by growing government support for primary care services, better accessibility and coverage of outpatient services, and the presence of strong major players in the area.

During the projection period, the Asia-Pacific area is expected to develop rapidly. The growth of outpatient clinics may be ascribed to increased healthcare expenses caused by an increase in chronic illness incidence, an aging population, significant healthcare spending, and rising hospitalization rates. These elements are anticipated to drive market expansion in this area.

Competitive Landscape Analysis of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

The key players operating in the market include AMSURG, United Surgical Partners International (USPI), THealthcare, Surgery Partners, Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA), and Regent Surgical Health among others.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Players to Establish Their Foothold in the Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

Players operating in this market are adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, and acquisitions to garner market share.

? In November 2021, THealthcare Corporation and its subsidiary United Surgical Partners International (USPI), announced that they have entered into an agreement with SurgCenter Development (SCD) to acquire SCD. Under the terms of the agreement, Tenet/USPI will purchase SCD's ownership stake in 92 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and other related ambulatory support services

The ASC services market is expanding and is likely to expand more in the next years as demand for cost-effective outpatient services grows, reimbursement regulations improve, and companies pursue aggressive organic and inorganic expansion strategies.