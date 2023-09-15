American Momentum Bank Enters Louisville Market With Key Sba Lending Hire

American Momentum Bank has entered the Louisville market by hiring SBA lending veteran Brandon Prather to serve as vice president, SBA business development officer III. The hire comes as the community bank continues the national expansion of its Tampa, Fla.-based SBA Lending Division.

“Brandon has more than 20 years of experience in commercial lending and is a great fit with our growing team,” said Patrick Fenech, senior vice president and managing director of SBA lending for American Momentum Bank.“We're looking forward to supporting him in this role as he helps small businesses secure the funding they need to grow and evolve.”

Texas-chartered American Momentum Bank – which is a designated“SBA Preferred Lender,” according to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) – announced the national expansion of its SBA Lending Division in May 2022.

Prather has more than 20 years of experience in commercial lending and has spent the last 12 years focused on supporting businesses through the merger and acquisition process with qualified SBA loans. Prior to joining American Momentum Bank, Prather served as vice president of national SBA lending for First Business Bank. He has also served as vice president business development for Q2 Business Capital, a division of First Savings Bank, and vice president of U.S. Bank.

In his new role with American Momentum, Prather will be responsible for sourcing well-qualified SBA 7(a) loan opportunities. He will foon building relationships with business owners, as well as referral sources, such as business brokers, loan brokers, commercial bankers, CPAs, attorneys and commercial real estate professionals.

“I'm excited to work with American Momentum Bank and support businesses at all phases of their growth cycle,” said Prather.“Everyone has been great to work with tfar, and I'm looking forward to building relationships with my team and small businesses that fit the criteria for SBA loans.”

Prather graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and management.

About American Momentum Bank

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and nine full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Bank's strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. Visit to learn more.