Kites Senior Care Launches Newest 'State Of The Art' Geriatric Care Facility In Chennai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 14 Sep 2023: KITES Senior Care, a Geriatric care services provider founded by Rajagopal G, Dr A S Arvind, and Dr Reema Nadig, announced its entry into Chennai with the launch of a new“state of the art” facility in the heart of the city, T.Nagar. The new facility with about 15,000Sq ft of built-up space is equipped with 45 beds of luxuriair-conditioned rooms (both single & twin sharing), High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, a large & modern therapy hall apart from consultation suites, a prayer room & activity hall. The centre will provide specialised geriatric care services including post-surgery and post-hospitalisation rehab care, and palliative care.
The geriatric care services market in India is about USD 20 Billion and is growing at a CAGR of 7%. About 11% of India's population is above the age of 60. Report by UNFPA states that 16% of India's population will be above 60 in a decade from now, making elderly care an essential service that the country needs to take care of its ageing population. Chennai, with a large & growing senior population, holds immense potential in this emerging field with far and few specialised care providers.
KITES Senior Care was established in 2016 by senior doctors and healthcare professionals. Over the years, it has established itself as a front-runner in the emerging field of geriatric care and is trusted by over 5,300 families. The new facility will be their fifth facility in India; after Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The brand has ambitiplans to expand its footprints in South India beyond these three cities.
The new Chennai centre enables families to avail world-class geriatric care for their seniors and elders, further strengthening the health delivery sector in the city, especially with regards to transitional and rehab care, palliative care and hospice, and geriatric home care.
Rajagopal G, Founder and CEO of KITES Senior Care said,“India's elderly population has witnessed a significant growth, rising from 104 million in 2011 to 138 million in 2021. This upward trend is projected to accelerate, with estimates suggesting that by 2050, our elderly population will triple, constituting 20% of our nation's total populace. This demographic shift underscores the paramount importance of creating robust, comprehensive care systems tailored to their needs. While many developed countries have established 'out of hospital' geriatric care systems, India is just at the dawn of this transformative journey. This paradigm encompasses varied care avenues, from nursing homes and hospice facilities to memory care centres and home-based care – the latter of which has been gaining impressive traction in recent years. To ensure that we cater holistically to the needs of our senior citizens, a full-fledged implementation of all these care components is crucial. With the inauguration of Ahavaa KITES Senior Care Centre in Chennai, we're marking yet another pivotal step in our commitment to serving India's elderly with the care and dignity they rightfully deserve. We thank Mr Reji Abraham, Ms Kavya & Mr KAV Ramesh Kumar for their trust inand givingthis opportunity to expand in Chennai.”
Dr Reema Nadig, Co-Founder, COO & Group Medical Director, KITES Senior Care said,“At KITES Senior Care, we're dedicated to curating care facilities and programs precisely designed for the unique 'Out of hospital' requirements of our elderly community. Our distinctive six-star assessment methodology, coupled with streamlined care procedures and quantifiable results, ensures that we deliver not only top-tier care but also a heart-warming experience to the families we serve. Our newly inaugurated centre in Chennai, boasting over 45 beds and several recreational activities, is set to redefine geriatric care standards for our senior citizens. This significant step not only aligns with our mission but also fills my heart with immense joy and a profound sense of accomplishment.”
Mr Reji Abraham, Managing Director, Aban Group said,“We are delighted to further our vision to be offering qualitative senior care by collaborating with KITES Senior Care who have pioneered the 'out of hospital' care services. We have setup the 'state of the art' facility in the heart of Chennai city that will provide post operative and post hospitalisation rehab and palliative care to elderly at optimal costs.”
About KITES Senior Care
Inspired by elders & delivered by passionate professionals, KITES Senior Care is the geriatric care specialist brand set up in 2016 with a vision to be the trusted out-of-hospital care continuum partner to the elderly & their families. They specialise in post-operative & post-hospitalisation Rehabilitative care, Palliative care, and Dementia care of the elderly and also offer Respite care. These services are provided both at their specialised care facilities and in the comfort of the home of elders. Currently their services are present in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.
KITES Senior Care recently announced the closure of Pre Series A funding of USD 2 Million from Dr Ranjan Pai's Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG) family office. KITES will use the funds to scale operations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, and in developing a technology platform providing for health monitoring & active ageing of seniors.
About Ahavaa Eldercare
Ahavaa Eldercare is the initiative of the Chennai based Aban Group which has created a reputation for itself in the diversified fields of construction, offshore and onshore drilling, wind energy and power generation, Information Technology enabled services, hotels and resorts and tea plantations. Ahavaa Eldercare has been setup with a vision to provide qualitative senior living & care environments by collaborating with experts in these fields, thereby positively impacting seniors and elderly population.
User :- Kalyani Nippani
Email :
MENAFN15092023003198003206ID1107074611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.