Popular Dancing Couple Kimshymoves Launch Nfts In Rise Of Elves

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The popular TikTok dancing couple Kimshymoves has partnered with Rise of Elves, a play-to-earn blockchain game, to release their own line of NFTs. The NFTs, which are now on pre-sale, feature digital artworks of the couple in their signature dance moves.
This collaboration is a major milestone for both Kimshymoves and Rise of Elves. For Kimshymoves, it is a chance to expand their reach and connect with a new audience of fans. For Rise of Elves, it is a way to bring in new players and generate excitement for their game.
In addition to the benefits for individual owners, the Kimshymoves NFTs also have the potential to make a significant impact on the entertainment and play-to-earn industries. The collaboration between a popular social media influencer and a blockchain game is a new and innovative way to bring these two worlds together. It could pave the way for more such collaborations in the future, and help to make blockchain games more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.
If you are looking for a way to invest in the future of entertainment and play-to-earn, the Kimshymoves NFTs are a great option. They offer a unique opportunity to own a piece of digital history, as well as the potential to earn real rewards.
Kimshymoves NFT Premier Sale:
Pre-sale Full Mechanics:
Disclaimer:
This presale process involves two key stages. In the first stage, The release of the mentioned influencer NFT, followed by the release of the influencer's in-game hero in the second stage.
1. The ROE team plans to sell 5,000 NFTs. We are currently in the first stage of the presale, where we must first complete the sale of NFTs valued at 500 ROE before officially launching the influencer's NFT. The presale price for each NFT is set at 9 ROE. Once the first stage is completed, the NFTs will be automatically sent to your wallet address within a span of 30 days.
2. After successfully selling NFTs worth 500 ROE, the project will officially commence and move into the second stage of the presale. In this stage, we need to achieve a sale of 5,000 ROE before we can launch the influencer's in-game hero. During this phase, the price of the NFTs will be adjusted to the regular price of 10 ROE each.
3. The duration for the first stage of the presale is set at 120 days. If the sales target of 500 ROE is not met in the first stage, the team will extend the presale period by an additional 30 days. If the sales target is not reached even after this extension, the team will cancel the project and refund the funds to the buyer's wallet address within 7 days.
4. If you have any questions or need to consult, please join our official Discord group.
The Rise of Elves game is available for download on Chrome and Google Play.
To learn more about the game and For more updates, visit:
Rise of Elves website:
Rise of Elves Discord:
Linktree:
