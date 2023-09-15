Sector Leaders And Voices To Converge For India's First Conference On Management For Social Change

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 13, 2023: The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) is set to organise India's pioneering conference on Management for Social Change, titled Dialogues on Development Management (DoDM). The one-day conference will take place at the prestigiAmbedkar International Centre in New Delhi on September 20, 2023.
DoDM 2023 will serve as a unique platform for distinguished leaders, academics, thought leaders, and professionals within the social sector to converge on the subject of Management for Social Change. The conference aims to delve deeply into the intricacies of building, managing, and developing social-purpose organisations to achieve sustained impact on a significant scale.
In partnership with 14 prominent Social Purpose Organisations (SPOs) from across India, ISDM has meticulously crafted and designed the conference with the objective to foster a professional community dedicated to Development Management and underscore the significance of this emerging management paradigm in enabling social impact at scale.
ISDM's esteemed partner organisations for this event include ATE Chandra Foundation, Asha Impact, Waterfield Advisors, Bridgespan, Dalberg, Plan India, PRADAN, eGov Foundation, Sambodhi Research, Capgemini, J-PAL, and Janaagraha.
"We take immense pride in co-hosting this conference with renowned social purpose organisations this year. Our vision is to foster an ecosystem where Development Management takes centre stage. DoDM '23 provides a collaborative space to bring together diverse minds, ideas and experiences, to facilitate a new paradigm for driving sustained social impact." said Mr Ravi Sreedharan, ISDM Founder and President.
"Our philanthropic vision is to help in building a resilient non-profit sector that can play a key role in solving societal problems rapidly, efficiently, effectively, and sustainably at scale, often in partnership with governments. We firmly hold the belief that by investing in organisational leadership and core capabilities we can help scale the impact of the good work that non-profits are committed to doing. We are excited to be a part of Dialogue on Development Management (DoDM) that will bring together critical stakeholders to discuss the pressing needs and challenges of non-profits. Now is the time to build a shared understanding of what capacity building means and how it can help the sector grow in the country, and contribute to the vision we all desire for it," said Mr Amit Chandra, Co-Founder, ATE Chandra Foundation (ATECF).
Mr Chandra will be moderating an insightful plenary discussion on-"Transforming India through New Age Philanthropy," featuring prominent voices such as, Radhika Bharat Ram, Founder Karm Fellowship for Young Indian Women, Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman & MD of JBM Group, and Tara Singh Vachani, Executive Chairperson of Antara Senior Living during the conference.
The event will feature two plenary sessions with pioneering minds and influential personalities providing valuable insights into the crucial aspects of Development Management. Additionally, it will include three parallel tracks highlighting new-age ideas, research, practices, and innovations that influence both theory and practice centering around Development Management.
The conference will commence with an engaging morning plenary session that will explore the "Power of Management to Bring About Social Change." Esteemed speakers such as Saurabh Garg, Secretary of the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, Neera Nundy, Co-Founder & Partner at Dasra, and Venkat Krishnan, India Welfare Trust will address the audience.
The proposed tracks for DoDM 2023 include the following:
· Finance and Philanthropy for Organisational Resilience with participation
· Data and Evidence for Decision Making
· Talent, Leadership, and Governance for the Social Sector with insights
· Masterclasses on specific areas of Development Management, such as Strategy for Non-Profits, Systems Thinking, Behavior Change Communication, and Design Thinking.
Some eminent speakers for the track sessions include Aarti Madhusudan, Anjali Bhardwaj, Anumita Raj, Apar Gupta, Mathew Cherian, Naghma Mulla, Puja Marwaha, Rati Forbes, and Sudarshan Suchi.
Some of the leading SPOs participating in the conference include Akshaya Patra, American India Foundation, British Asian Trust, CivicDataLab, CRY (Child Rights and You), Helpage India, Quest Alliance, Rainmatter Foundation, The Nudge, and William J Clinton Foundation (India) among others.
About ISDM
The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) is a first-of-its-kind, internationally renowned, and autonominstitution established in 2016. ISDM's mission is to establish Development Management as a distinct discipline separate from business management or public administration. It aims to empower social purpose organisations to have a meaningful impact on a population scale by building a robust foundation of theory and practice in Development Management, transforming the way these organisations are led and managed.
Company :-Kaizzen
User :- Navjot Meehnia
Email :
Mobile:- +91 7758098074
MENAFN15092023003198003206ID1107074571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.