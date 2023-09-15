Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

At this stage, another 25 families (73 people) returned to the city of Fuzuli.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in Fuzuli City has been provided for 144 families, or 514 people.

In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Fuzuli continues.

As a result of the victory achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the President, VictoriSupreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, opportunities have been created for the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of internally displaced persons to their native lands after 30 years.

Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation, and paid tribute to the martyrs' memory.