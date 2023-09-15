Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Another group
of former IDPs sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the
Garadagh district of Baku has arrived in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city,
Trend reports.
At this stage, another 25 families (73 people) returned to the
city of Fuzuli.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in Fuzuli City has
been provided for 144 families, or 514 people.
In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally
displaced persons to the restored city of Fuzuli continues.
As a result of the victory achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani
Army under the leadership of the President, VictoriSupreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, opportunities have been created
for the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of internally
displaced persons to their native lands after 30 years.
Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude
to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from
occupation, and paid tribute to the martyrs' memory.
MENAFN15092023000187011040ID1107074566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.