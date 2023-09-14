Dl Holdings Announces Acquisition Of Remaining 55% Stake In Family Office

The consideration for this acquisition, totaling HK$220 million, will be settled through a combination of cash and promissory notes, comprising HK$70 million in cash and HK$150 million in promissory notes. Importantly, this financial arrangement will not encumber DL Holdings with any cash flow constraints, ensuring the company's continued financial strength and stability.

Andy Chen, Chairman of DL Holdings Group, stated, "Three compelling factors underpin our swift move. Firstly, DL Family Office's exceptional track record and esteemed industry reputation significantly bolster and elevate our listed group's standing within the industry. Secondly, the full integration of the family office business into our parent company is expected to yield a substantial increase in our management scale, client base, revenue, and profits. Thirdly, the family office business will seamlessly synergize with our existing securities, asset management, real estate, and research institute divisions, enhancing DL's internal dynamics, reducing communication barriers, and elevating service standards for both family and corporate clients."

Throughout this year, DL Holdings Group has embarked on a series of strategic initiatives. In May, the company formalized a strategic cooperation agreement with Soochow Securities (Hong Kong). In August, DL Holdings announced its investment in and acquisition of a new integrated commercial tower in Central, subsequently named "DL Tower." Most recently, the company established the "DL Institute for New Economic Research." In the midst of prevailing global economic uncertainties, DL Holdings remains proactive, adhering to the ethos of "seizing every crisis opportunity, maintaining sensitivity and vigilance." Rooted in a long-term perspective, DL Holdings continues to explore new avenues for investment, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations on a global scale. The company is dedicated to establishing a premier asset management platform that delivers top-tier services to its family clients.

About DL Holdings Group Limited (Stock Code: 1709.HK)

DL Holdings Group (1709.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed asset management and financial services platform with a core foon investment banking business, covering securities trading, financial consulting, multi-strategy investment fund management, investment research, financial loans and other financial services. Its subsidiary, DL Securities, holds SFC licenses for Type 1 (securities trading), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate financing) regulated activities. The Group's subsidiary, DL Capital, mainly provides asset management services, holding SFC licenses for Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. The Group's subsidiary, ONE Advisory, provides one-stop, bespoke and comprehensive global identity planning consulting services and solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families. The listed company also holds a Singapore RFMC fund license and a Cayman Islands SIBL fund license. The Group has established 18 limited partnership funds in Hong Kong, which mainly invest in private equity. The Group's subsidiary, Seazon Pacific, is committed to providing overall solutions for supply chain management.

SOURCE DL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED