Asia Cup: Crucial Pakistan-Sri Lanka Match Delayed Due To Rain

Rain delayed the toss of the winner-takes-all Super Four clash at the Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

The match is effectively a semifinal with the winner to meet India in the final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the ODI World Cup starting in October.

Rain has played havoc with the regional tournament, which is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka after India refused to tour Pakistan due to political tensions.

Rohit Sharma's India reached the final scheduled for Sunday after wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their two Super Four fixtures.

