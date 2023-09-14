Asia Cup: Crucial Pakistan-Sri Lanka Match Delayed Due To Rain

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 2:18 PM
Rain delayed the toss of the winner-takes-all Super Four clash at the Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.
The match is effectively a semifinal with the winner to meet India in the final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the ODI World Cup starting in October.
Rain has played havoc with the regional tournament, which is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka after India refused to tour Pakistan due to political tensions.
Rohit Sharma's India reached the final scheduled for Sunday after wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their two Super Four fixtures.
ALSO READ:
Asia Cup: Pakistan make five changes for do-or-die game against Sri Lanka
Asia Cup: Zaman Khan replaces injured Naseem Shah in Pakistan squad
Asia Cup: Shreyas Iyer rejoins Team India in practice ahead of Bangladesh clash
Asia Cup: There's still time to replace Axar Patel with a specialist in India's World Cup squad
MENAFN14092023000049011007ID1107074446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.