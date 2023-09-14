Khalifa Al Marar Meets Iraqi President To Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations

BAGHDAD, 14th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Abdul Latif Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq, during the 10th session of the UAE-Iraq Joint Committee, which was held in Baghdad from 12th to 14th September, 2023.

During the meeting, Al Marar conveyed to President Rashid the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Iraq.

For his part, President Rashid conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

The two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in varifields and reviewed several files of common interest.

Furthermore, Al Marar met with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani of the Republic of Iraq; Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mohammed Al-Halbousi; and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.

The Iraqi officials praised the bilateral ties between the two countries, and expressed appreciation for the supportive relations of the towards Iraq and its people.