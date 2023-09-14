Nba Legends Take Part In Abu Dhabi's First-Ever Nba Fan Appreciation Day

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that tickets for the inaugural NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi and the returning NBA District are now on sale.

The two events, which will feature appearances by NBA legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Hardaway Sr., Gary Payton and Kenny Smith, are part of an expanded series of fan activations surrounding the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 Presented by ADQ, which will see the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves play two preseason games on Thursday, 5th October, and Saturday, 7th October, at 20:00 GST at Yas Island's Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The first-ever NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi will take place on Friday, 6th October, from 16:30 GST at Etihad Arena. The ultimate fan experience will feature appearances by Mavericks and Timberwolves players and NBA legends including 19-time NBA All-Star and six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith. Activities will include a skills challenge and three-point contest featuring Mavericks and Timberwolves players, performances by the Mavericks Entertainment Team, the Timberwolves Dunk Team, and the team mascots, and a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers.

“NBA Fan Appreciation Day is a great opportunity to experience a live authentic NBA experience for fans of all ages,” said Smith.“With all the in-game entertainment elements, as well as competitions and opportunities for fans to get involved and win prizes, it promises to be a fun-packed night of NBA fun and a great way to see your favourite players and of course former players!”

NBA District, an interactive fan event that last year welcomed nearly 10,000 fans, will return to Manarat Al Saadiyat from Thursday, 5th October – Sunday, 8th October. Fans will be able to meet five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr., and nine-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion Gary Payton, participate in basketball activities on a full-size NBA court, watch NBA highlights and programming, take their photo with the NBA's most coveted prize, the Larry O'Brien Trophy, purchase limited-edition NBA merchandise, and more.

“Fans will not want to miss NBA District,” said Payton.“This will be my first time in Abu Dhabi, and I am really looking forward to meeting fans and interacting with all of the fun NBA elements in what will be a 360 immersive experience.”

