Flight From Dubai Diverted After Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Mumbai Airport

The runway was opened post 5pm (time) for operations after a clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and after all safety checks were conducted. The incident resulted in delays in arrival and departing flights at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

According to officials, Two Vistara and one AkAirlines flight were diverted towards Bangalore airport. An Air India flight coming from Dubai was diverted towards Ahmedabad. Also, a Vistara flight from Dehradun to Mumbai (DED-BOM) has been diverted to Goa Airport. A total of 5 aircraft have landed at Surat airport, and two flights are still hovering in the airspace.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Spokesperson confirmed that it was not a crash and a aircraft had veered off the runway at Mumbai airport.

DGCA said that there were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. According to officials, three people were injured and taken to hospital.

Inputs from ANI

