Blinx Aims To Empower Middle Eastern Youth With Elevated Storytelling And News

Ever since its brand-name announcement in March 2023, blinx has emerged as a vibrant hub in the realm of storytelling. Boasting a mission to deliver authentic and genuine narratives, the hub is committed to producing diverse, inclusive, and culturally relevant content that resonates with audiences, on a deeper level.

Nakhle Elhage, blinx General Manager, said:“We've made remarkable strides since our brand name announcement. The launch of blinx is not just about compelling content creation. It's a digital media powerhouse that promotes storytelling excellence in a myriad of genres like entertainment, infotainment, news, trending, investigatives, business, lifestyle, sports, self-development, climate change, and more. Our Smart TV App also offers exclusive long-form content such as investigatives, talk shows, and live broadcasts.”

The 15th annual ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey, a comprehensive study spanning over 200 million young individuals in the Mena region, shows significant potential for guiding Arab youth into entrepreneurship. Nearly half of these youth hope to establish their own businesses in the next five years. However, challenges persist. The Mena region records one of the highest global youth unemployment rates at over 26%. The World Bank reports that 32% of youth aged 15-24 are jobless. To address this, the United Nations stresses the region's need to create 33.3 million jobs by 2030.

Blinx currently employs nearly 150 young professionals hailing from across the Mena region.“Content creators and creative storytellers are on a mission to shift perspectives,” Elhage declares.“Not only are they talented and bold, but they also embody the youth's energy, dynamism, and resourcefulness that is blinx.”

In a relatively short period, the blinx headquarters in Dubai Media City has already doubled in size, unveiling an array of cutting-edge technology. Among these innovations are state-of-the-art Metaverse and extended reality studios, production facilities with VR capabilities, AI-enhanced tools, and advanced data analytics, among others.

“Technology is designed to transport audiences beyond traditional storytelling, pushing the limits of innovation, news, information, data, and others,” said Fadi Radi, blinx Chief Creative Officer.“Our featured stories cater to tech-savvy youth, offering a blend of entertainment and insightful inspiration. End-users can effortlessly swipe through stories, engaging with both content creators and peers.”