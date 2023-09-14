Satcom Transponders Equipment Strategic Imperatives For Success And Rising Demand Till 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

SATransponders Equipment Market by Satellite Type, by Application and by End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global SAtransponders equipment market for space is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing launch of satellites in recent years. SAtransponders equipment comprises electronic devices that enable communication with satellites in earth's orbit or space used along with other devices such as amplifiers, space antennas, and transceivers. Space SAequipment is the backbone of space agencies and commercial space companies, as SAtakes care of the information & communication infrastructure of space industry. Moreover, SAis used for variother application such as direct-to-home television broadcasting, telecommunication, digital satellite news gathering (DSNG), weather tracking, and others.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

. The governments all over the world have imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, which is directly impacting the efficiency of space agencies due to workforce shortage.

. SAequipment manufacturers are witnessing disruption in supply chain due to government initiatives to control the COVID-19 outbreak that is impacting the manufacturing process.

. COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the quantity and quality of climate monitoring and weather forecasts, due to observatory access restrictions due to lockdown.

. Space agency are forced to delay upcoming satellite launches & space programs due to operational issues owing to travel ban imposed by governments as a measure against COVID-19 pandemic.

Top impacting factors:market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in satellite dispatch for applications such as remote sensing and earth observation, increase in demand for enriched data communication, and rise in expenditure on space programs are the factors that drive the global SAtransponders equipment market for space. However, government regulations on space equipment & satellite launches hinder the market growth. On the contrary, demand for 5G high-speed internet, global connectivity, optical communications, 3-D printing, and cloud-based platforms present new pathways in the industry.

The global SAtransponders equipment market for space trends are as follows:

Surge in satellite dispatch for applications such as remote sensing and earth observation

Launch of satellites to cater the demands for agriculture monitoring, weather pattern monitoring, remote sensing, earth observation, and navigation has been increasing in recent years. For instance, on 27th December, 2018, Vostochny Cosmodrome (a Russian spaceport) launched Soyuz rocket (most frequently used Russian made launch vehicle) to establish two Russian government earth observation satellites along with 26 other small satellites, into earth's orbit. Such frequent satellite launches are expected to boost the global SAtransponders equipment market for space.

Rise in expenditure on space programs

Space agencies has been spending more in space programs to achieve breakthrough in advance technologies. For instance, in 2019, Estonian space agency finished the development and construction of a CubeSat (103 cm cubic miniature satellite, known as ESTCube-2) to test plasma braking (satellite deorbiting technology), electric rail propulsion (propulsion system utilizing dynamic thrust of solar winds), and a classified high-speed communication sub-system. Launch of this satellite is due in 2021, moreover the whole project is expected to cost approx. 550,000 USD. Such expenditure on pursuance of advanced technologies in the space industry will drive the global space SAtransponders equipment market for space.

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the global SAtransponders equipment industry for spacealong with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global SAtransponders equipment market for space share.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global SAtransponders equipment market for space growth scenario.

.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

.The report provides a detailed global SAtransponders equipment market for spaceanalysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

SATransponders Equipment Market Report Highlights

Key Market Players : Harris Corporation, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation, Maxar Technologies, General Dynamics Corporation, AirSE, Antwerp Space, Oxford Space Systems, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ISIS – Innovative Solutions in Space B.V.

By Satellite Type : Small, Medium, Large

By Application : Navigation, Scientific Research, Communication, Remote Sensing, Others

By End Use : Commercial, Government and Military

By Region : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

