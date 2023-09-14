Minister Of State And Chairman Of Qfz Meets With Chinese Delegation From Province Of Guangdong

Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), H E Ahmad Al Sayed, welcomed, Chairman of CPPCC Guangdong Provincial Committee, H E Lin Keqing and his accompanying delegation in a visit to Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

The delegation also included Chen Ye, chargé d'affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Qatar as well as government officials from Guangdong Province and representatives of variChinese companies.

The delegation met His Excellency alongside senior officials from QFZ. The meeting highlighted the investment opportunities and outstanding benefits offered by QFZ and supported by the country's advanced infrastructure, to attract companies to invest and establish their businesses in Qatar.

The meeting was followed by an introductory tour in the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone.