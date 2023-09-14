Online Payments Reach Qr3.19Bn In August: Qcb

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) data revealed that the volume of online payment transactions during August reached 5.46 million, with a value of QR3.19bn.

On its platform on X (previously known as Twitter), QCB said that the number of active cards in August 2023 amounted to 2,075,552 direct debit cards, 690,569 credit cards and 994,167 prepaid cards.

The number of points of sale (POS) devices amounted to 68,898 devices in August, while the volume of operations through POS devices in the same month amounted to 27.7 million operations, with a value of QR6.74bn.