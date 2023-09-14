Amir's Visit To El Salvador Opens New Horizons For Commercial Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani commended the relations between the State of Qatar and El Salvador, noting the visit of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to El Salvador, which would open new horizons for cooperation between the two countries, and would reflect positively on trade exchange between the two countries, especially since there are developed relations between the two sides, and agreements in many fields.

QC Chairman said in remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that His Highness's visit to El Salvador aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and will undoubtedly be reflected in trade and economic cooperation.

QC's Chairman indicated that the Qatari and Salvadoran private sectors will benefit from this cooperation in building partnerships and alliances that contribute to stimulating trade exchange between the two countries.

He noted the interest of Qatari business owners in learning about the investment climate and opportunities in El Salvador, especially since it is considered a promising destination that provides many investment opportunities in varisectors.

He stressed that the Qatar Chamber encourages Qatari businessmen to explore the opportunities available there, enhance cooperation between Qatari companies and their Salvadoran counterparts, support cooperation between business owners on both sides, and study the investment climate available in El Salvador and the opportunities available, especially in the sectors of agriculture, food security, oil, gas and others to support Qatar's economic diversification strategy.