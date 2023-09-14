Udc Achieves Highest Csr Accreditation

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, has been awarded the highest Gold Certification by CSR Accreditation, a leading UK-based organisation associated with Buckinghamshire New University that delivers a global standard of social responsibility.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for UDC, as it is now the first in Qatar to receive such recognition from a notable accreditation-giving body. UDC remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Gold Certification from CSR Accreditation acknowledges UDC's dedication to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and governance initiatives across variareas. UDC has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the 4-Pillar CSR Roadmap, which encompasses Environment, Workplace, Community, and Philanthropy.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to UDC's strategic approach that places great importance on responsibility towards its employees, the community, the environment, and corporate governance standards.

UDC's relentless efforts in corporate social responsibility and governance activities have rightfully earned it this prestigiaward, with recognition in the following areas:

ISO Certifications: UDC has achieved a remarkable feat by securing five certifications that underscore its commitment to adhering to internationally recognised standards established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). These certifications encompass a range of critical areas, including Quality Management (ISO 9001), Environmental Management (ISO 14001), Occupational Health & Safety Management (ISO 45001), Information Security Management (ISO 27001), and Business Continuity Management (ISO 22301).

By attaining these certifications, UDC not only underscores its dedication to upholding the highest standards but also showcases its unwavering commitment to the continuenhancement and progression of its community initiatives. These certifications serve as a testament to UDC's meticulplanning, diligent execution, and steadfast pursuit of excellence.

Environmental Initiatives: UDC has taken substantial measures to integrate sustainable practices into its operations, resulting in a significant reduction of its carbon footprint.

One of these initiatives involves the conservation and utilisation of treated sewage effluent water, amounting to an impressive 15,430,212 m3 from 2018 to the present day. This approach not only demonstrates UDC's commitment to responsible water management but also plays a vital role in preserving this valuable resource.

Furthermore, The Pearl and Gewan Islands' carefully selected flora primarily comprises local and native plants and trees, which are well adapted to the region's environment. This choice not only enhances the island's natural beauty but also reduces water consumption, contributing to water resource preservation.



Tree planting initiatives to reduce carbon footprint.

UDC has also led the way by creating the first-ever biodiversity map for The Pearl and Gewan Islands. This map has facilitated the planting of over 8,000 mature trees, each more than a decade old, along with the incorporation of soft landscapes featuring natural trees and living plants that collectively span an area equivalent to 90 football fields.

These endeavors are part of UDC's ongoing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and actively engaging in carbon sequestration efforts.

Seabin Project: In 2021, UDC proudly introduced its Seabin initiative, aimed at promoting pristine beaches and marinas throughout The Pearl Island. A Seabin is a cleverly designed floating trash collector constructed from recycled materials, with the capacity to hold up to 20 kilograms of waste. Since its inception, the Seabin has made a remarkable impact by efficiently gathering a total of 1,740 kilograms (1.74 tons) of debris from Porto Arabia Marina.

Recognising the growing demand for such environmentally responsible solutions, UDC has decided to expand its Seabin project by incorporating an additional 10 Seabins into its operations.

Furthermore, it's worth highlighting that The Pearl Island Marinas, operated by UDC's subsidiary, Ronautica Middle East, have recently earned the esteemed International Clean Marina Accreditation from the Marina Industries Association.

This recognition follows a meticulassessment process that underscores the marinas' unwavering commitment to environmental compliance, thereby setting the gold standard for clean and pollution-free marina facilities. UDC continues to demonstrate its dedication to preserving the natural beauty of its surroundings while offering world-class amenities and experiences to its residents and visitors.

Employee Tree Planting: UDC, in partnership with the United Nations and The Green Organisation, has planted a total of 160 trees as part of a global campaign to plant one trillion trees. Additionally, UDC has planted 600 trees through its tree planting carbon sequestration initiatives where a tree is planted for every employee who joins the company.

Recycling Initiatives: In 2022, UDC achieved significant milestones in its waste management efforts. A total of 57,135m3 of solid waste, comprising plastics, paper/cardboard, aluminum cans, e-waste, and batteries, were successfully recycled.

Ongoing Commitment: UDC's continusuccess in project delivery and its unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of quality across all its operations have garnered well-deserved recognition through a multitude of prestigiawards and certifications. This latest accolade, the CSR Accreditation, is yet another shining testament to UDC's steadfast commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The remarkable impact of UDC's sustainability initiatives and responsible business practices within the community is truly inspiring.