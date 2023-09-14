Abu Sidra Mall Campaign Offers Two Land Cruisers Through Raffle Draw

Doha, Qatar: Abu Sidra Mall, in an endeavour to show appreciation to its loyal customers, is initiating the“Shop to Win” campaign, slated to run from September 14, 2023, until January 30, 2024. This campaign presents shoppers with the opportunity to enter a raffle for a chance to win two 2023 model Land Cruiser GXR vehicles.

To partake in this campaign, shoppers simply need to make a minimum purchase of QR50 at any of the participating stores within the mall.

Upon presenting their receipts, they will receive a raffle coupon from the customer service counter. The raffle draw for this campaign is scheduled for January 31, 2024. Leasing and Mall Manager at Abu Sidra Mall, Harun Kadri expressed his enthusiasm for this campaign, stating,“We cherish our shoppers and wanted to express our gratitude in a truly remarkable way. The Toyota Land Cruiser is an icon of luxury and exploration, and we're excited to make two of our esteemed shoppers proud owners.” Abu Sidra Mall is the latest addition to the retail landscape of Qatar, offering a wide range of international and local brands, dining options, entertainment, and a comfortable shopping environment for the whole family.

Lulu Hypermarket has a presence in Abu Sidra Mall with the largest store in the region. Popular brands like Lifestyle, Splash, Babyshop, Homebox, and Daiso Japan, as well as KFC, McDonald's, Papa Johns, Pizza Hut, Gazebo, Rasasi, Cheval, Broche & Baguette, LariChocolates and an array of restaurants and entertainment options have opened their unique stores in Abu Sidra Mall.

Abu Sidra Mall has formulated a strategy to introduce exceptional and valuable promotions, aiming to enhance the shopping experience for their valued customers. They firmly believe that such promotions will be cherished by customers, leaving a lasting impression.

Abu Sidra Mall is part of Abu Sidra City, which is being developed by Mohamed Bin Hamad Holding Group (MBHH) as a suburban-style, mixed-use project that aims to create a vibrant living and working community in a meticulously maintained environment.