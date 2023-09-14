Vodafone Qatar To Open Pre-Orders For New Iphone 15 Line-Up On Friday

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar will offer iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pwith a gorgenew design and a powerful 48MP Main camera with a new 2x Telephoto option, A16 Bionic chip, and USB-C; iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's lightest Pro models ever, with a strong and lightweight titanium design, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, A17 Pro, and USB-C.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 lineup beginning September 15, 2023 at 3PM, with availability on September 22, 2023.

For complete pricing and availability details, please visit Customers may also visit select retail stores to pre order their iPhone 15: Villaggio, Doha Festival City, Place Vendome and Landmark malls.