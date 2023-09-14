The Ai Eye Podcast: Watching Ai Breaking News (Nasdaqgs: Adbe) (Nyse: Crm)

Today's podcast is sponsored by Fintech Company AppTech Payments Corp. (NasdaqCM:APCX ).

Adobe Inc. (NasdaqGS:ADBE ) has announced the commercial release of Firefly, its family of creative generative AI models. This release includes a new Firefly web application, described as "a playground for exploring AI-assisted creative expression." David Wadhwani, President, Digital Media Business at Adobe, said:

"With over two billion images generated during the beta, Adobe Firefly is ushering in a new era of creative expression for customers across every segment. Firefly's breathtaking capabilities combined with the rich tooling of our Creative Cloud apps, Express, the Firefly web app and Adobe Experience Cloud, give creators unparalleled opportunities to work with generative AI in new, rich and productive ways."

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM ) has introduced the next generation of its AI technology, Einstein. This latest release includes Einstein Copilot, described as "a new generative AI-powered conversational assistant for every Salesforce application," which itself includes the Einstein Trust Layer, which protects "sensitive data while letting companies use their trusted data to improve generative AI responses." Marc Benioff, the company's Chair and CEO, said:

"The reality is every company will undergo an AI transformation to increase productivity, drive efficiency, and deliver incredible customer and employee experiences. With Einstein Copilot and Data Cloud we're making it easy to create powerful AI assistants and infuse trusted AI into the flow of work across every job, business, and industry. In this new world, everyone can now be an Einstein."

Global AI in FinTech Market to Reach $31.71B in 2027

A report published by Research and Markets finds that the global AI in FinTech market is projected to grow from $11.59 billion USD in 2023 to $31.71 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of 28.6 percent in the forecast period. The following excerpt from the report's description outlines some of the key factors influencing the market's growth:

The need for fraud detection in fintech or financial institutions is contributing to the growth of AI in the fintech market. Artificial intelligence or machine learning algorithms can learn new information from the data collected, the more data that AI manipulates, the more AI can be learned, and the banks can gain deeper insights with AI technology. The biggest advantage of AI is that over time the algorithm builds on collecting more data and learning more about how to use it.

Sam Mowers, Investorideas.com

