(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) A New Era: Challenges in Lunar Exploration and Manned Lunar Orbital Base Development

-- Expanding mankind to live in space by makinge of our unparalleled heritage of space technologies --

- Environmentntrol and life support system (ECLSS) development for the international habitation module (I-HAB) to beed on the Artemis Program's Gateway space station

- Involved in the LUPEX rover development and supporting Toyota's manned pressurized rover assessment

- Assessing cargo transfer vehicle to Gateway space station



TOKYO, Sep 14, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Intries, Ltd. (MHI) is advancing the development of mankind's lunar exploration by participating in a series of domestic and international space programs. Through thentributions of these programs, which are based on our unparalleled heritage in space technologies, built over many years of space development, MHI will help launch a new era in lunar exploration and expanding the life in space half a century after the Apollo programs.







1. Environmentalntrol and life support system (ECLSS) development for the international habitation module (I-HAB) to beed on the Gateway crewed space stationAs part of the Artemis program, an international space exploration program led by N, MHI is working under JAXA to develop environmentalntrol and life support system (ECLSS) for the international habitation module (I-HAB) for Gateway, the crewed space station that will serve as a base for lunar exploration. MHI ismitted to successfully developing ECLSS, there life support capabilities for I-HAB.The Artemis program, which unites the space agencies from theA, Europe, Canada, Japan and otheruntries who developed the International Space Station (ISS), has as its principal objective of "establishing a base for human activity on the moon." Gateway isnsidered the centerpiece of the program and will be built in lunar orbit to serve as a habitable transit base for astronauts heading to the moon for lunar exploration.MHI will develop ECLSS, based on its experience of development and years of operating the Japanese Experiment Module (JEM) for the ISS and HTV. ECLSS enables the creation of an environment that allows humans to live in space by supplying fresh air while removing2 and harmfulntaminants from anfined space. ECLSS is a technology that will be indispeble also for the exploration of Moon, Mars and beyond.2. Exploration rover development for LUPEX, the Lunar Pole area Exploration program, and Toyota's manned pressurized rover assessment supportMHI is working on the development of an exploration rover for the Lunar Pole Exploration program (LUPEX), allaborative program between JAXA and the Indian Space Researchanization (ISRO). The project aims tollect data regarding the quantity and quality of water resources on the moon, to determine whether such water can beed for future tained space exploration. MHI will utilize the results from in-he research to develop off-road vehicle traveling technology that will beed to survey polar areas of the moon where water may be present.Oncepleted, the rover will be loaded onto a lunar lander developed by ISRO and launched by Japan's H3 launch vehicle in the mid-2020s.The traveling technology and lunar datallected by the rover are expected to beed to support the manned pressurized rover development. Building on technological heritage in spacecraft integration, space environmental resistance and human space stay, MHI is supporting Toyota Motorrporation and JAXA assessment on manned pressurized rover enabling astronauts to drive on the moon with no need to wear heavy space suits.3. Supporting an assessment of the cargo transfer vehicle for Gateway, building on the successful flight track rrd of HTVMHI has been involved in the development of all nine successful flights of the HTV (H-II Transfer Vehicle) and its successor HTV-X. Building on these heritages, MHI is supporting JAXA's assessment of the cargo transfer vehicle to Gateway space station.For more information, visit MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Intries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading intrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, intrial machinery,rospace and defense. MHI Groupbines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure afer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.