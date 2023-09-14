Revolutionize Energy Storage Solutions With Saj At Re+ Solar Power International 2023

Leading the way among SAJ products at the show was the H2+B2version residential energy storage system, tailored specifically for the North American market. This safe, reliable, and easy-to-install system includes the H2series inverter and B2battery which is expandable to 40 kWh and uses LiFePO4 technology for safety and reliability. It is compatible with high-power solar panels, offers 1.5 times off-grid overload capacity, 50A charging/discharging current, and seamless transitions between grid-tied and off-grid states. Suitable for wall or ground placement, it fulfills outdoor design standard.

Also on display was SAJ's CH2 commercial and industrial inverter, which provides multi-MPPT support. It can meet the high-capacity ratio design needs of customers, improving power generation efficiency, and increasing revenue. Moreover, it comes with more flexibility in expanding capacity.

The

SAJ

Portable

Power

Station

S36

is

the

ideal

mobile

power

solution

for

outdoor

adventures,

power

outages,

and

DIY

projects.

With

a

rapid

80%

charging

capability

within

an

hour,

it

empowers

the

daily

household

appliances,

alleviating

power

concerns.

Engineered

to

US

standards,

its

dual

voltage

AC

output

and

intelligent

temperature

sensor

guarantee

peak

performance

during

winter

fishing,

even

at

-20°C.

Moreover,

SAJ showcased its eSAJ smart energy management platform, designed to aid digital transformation in energy storage across residential, commercial & industrial, portable, utility-scale power stations and more. With SAJ's advanced technologies, the platform helps distributors, installers, and homeowners to achieve smarter and more profitable energy management.

About SAJ

With 18 years of dedication and professionalism, SAJ has established itself as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry. SAJ is committed to providing reliable products and services in Residential & Commercial Smart Energy Solutions, Portable Power Stations, and Industrial Automation sectors. Its holistic product portfolio accompanies consumers on the full journey of energy storage, consumption, and management. SAJ's products are welcomed in over 80 countries and regions, helping the customers worldwide realize energy self-sufficient and sustainable living.

SOURCE SAJ