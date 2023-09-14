Stern Mounted Sonar System Strategic Imperatives For Success And Rising Demand Till 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Stern Mounted Sonar System Market by Operation, by Application and by Installation : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global stern mounted sonar system market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for sonar systems in naval forces for anti-submarine capabilities. Stern-mounted sonar is the main underwater sensor of naval platforms, which detects submarines, unmanned underwater vehicles, diver delivery vehicles and mines with accurate localization. The stern is the back part of a ship, defined as the area built up over the sternpost, extending upwards from the counter rail of ship. Moreover, sternmounted sonar system is a compact integrated active as well as passive sonar system, specifically targeted for installation on small platforms such as anti-submarine warfare (AWS) corvettes, shallow water crafts, and patrol vessels.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

. Government has imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 causing the sonar system manufacturers to halt manufacturing processes.

. Ship builders are facing operational issues in ship construction and sonar system installation due to government decision to enforce lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

. Naval forces are forced to delay on-going military projects involving sonar system installation & upgradation, due to lack of workforce caused by the travel advisory issued by governments globally.

. Sonar system manufacturers are witnessing disruption in supply chain of components and raw materials required for the development & testing of sonar system.

. Maritime trade activities such as oil trade, are also on a standstill due to decline in demand. Government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic has affected the maritime tourism activities as well.

Top impacting factors:market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in maritime tourism activities, increase in demand for seaborne trade activities, and rise in adoption of autonomships are the factors that drive the global stern mounted sonar system market. However, marine life hazard due to sonar usage hinders the market growth. On the contrary, growing military naval fleets, research & development in sensor technology, and developments in artificial intelligence present new pathways in the industry.

The global stern mounted sonar system market trends are as follows:

Rise in adoption of autonomship

For instance, in September, 2020, Mayflower (an autonomship) will launch from Plymouth (seaside town on the English Channel) to set a voyage for the other side of the Atlantic. The ship will be fully autonomous, with no crew or passengers on board and will be powered by solar panels and a wind turbine mounted at its stern. The boat has a backup electrical generator on board, with no plans to refuel the boat at sea if the generator backup runs dry. Mayflower's radar, cameras, lights, antennas, satellite-navigation equipment, and sonar pods will all be perched above the hull on a specially outfitted mast. In addition, the hull mounted sonar system will be used along with additional system in a science bay for experiments to measure oceanographic, climate, and meteorological data. Moreover, during the boat's voyage a variety of electronics such as weather system, sensors, and regulatory data, as well as communication system operated by the IBM systems onshore that will continue to train the AI algorithms. Such rise in adoption of autonomships is expected to boost the global stern mounted sonar system market.

Key benefits of the report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the global stern mounted sonar system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global stern mounted sonar system market share.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global stern mounted sonar system market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

.The report provides a detailed global stern mounted sonar system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the stern mounted sonar systemmarket research report:

.Which are the leading market players active in the stern mounted sonar systemmarket?

.What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

.What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Stern Mounted Sonar System Market Report Highlights

Key Market Players : Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, Atlas Elektronik, Raytheon, Navico., DSIT, Aselsan, Ultra Electronics, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3

By Operation : Passive, Active, Dual

By Application : Commercial, Defense

By Installation : Retrofit, Line Fit

By Region : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

