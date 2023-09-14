Sri Lanka Beat World No 1 Pakistan To Qualify For Asia Cup Final

Kusal Mendis starred with the bat for Sri Lanka, scoring a classic 91 runs. He is also the highest run-scorer of the Asia Cup 2023 with 254 runs.

