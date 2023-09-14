Sri Lanka Beat World No 1 Pakistan To Qualify For Asia Cup Final

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Sept 15 (NewsWire) – Sri Lanka beat the World No. 1 ranked ODI team, Pakistan, to qualify for the Asia Cup final for the record 12th time.
Defending champions Sri Lanka will now play India on Sunday at the R PremadStadium.
Kusal Mendis starred with the bat for Sri Lanka, scoring a classic 91 runs. He is also the highest run-scorer of the Asia Cup 2023 with 254 runs.
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN14092023000191011043ID1107074063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.