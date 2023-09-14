Private Sector Key Gov't Partner In Achieving Economic Modernisation Vision Goals - Pm

The forum, held for the first time in Jordan, attracted 600 participants, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Khasawneh praised PwC Middle East's investment in Jordan and the wide range of services it offers.

Khasawneh stressed the key role global companies like PwC play in stimulating economic growth, attracting foreign investment and fostering opportunities for development and innovation.

The prime minister spoke about the role of the private sector as a partner to the government in achieving the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision.



He emphasised that the government is committed to empowering the Jordanian private sector and creating an enabling environment for its active participation in economic development and job creation.

Khasawneh also addressed the challenges posed by the Syrian refugee crisis, highlighting that the hosting of some 1.3 million Syrian refugees, mainly in urban centres, is putting significant pressure on infrastructure services such as education and healthcare.

This challenge comes amid a sharp decline in international support for Jordan's response plan, which covers only about 16 per cent of its needs, he said.



He also discussed the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on production and supply chains, resulting in the escalation of commodity prices.



The session also included talks focused on Jordan's industrial cooperation partnerships with the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt and the tripartite cooperation mechanism between Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

Jordan's macroeconomic indicators are showing positive results, including growth rates, increased exports and higher tourism revenues, he added, pointing to the positive international classification of the Jordanian economy due to great fiscal and monetary policies.

He also highlighted the success of Jordan's six reviews with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to a national reform programme that promotes economic growth and development.

The prime minister stressed that the continued absence of a political solution to the Palestinian cause and the failure to address the legitimate demands of the Palestinians will have a negative impact on security and stability on the global and regional levels.



Michael F. Orfaly, partner in charge of PwC's office in Amman, said: "Selecting Jordan to host this year's annual Audit Department Forum reflects the country's pivotal role within PwC's interconnected network in the region."



PwC Middle East employs approximately 1,500 people in Jordan who serve the entire region. The firm provides assurance, advisory and tax services to a wide range of clients in the region, in both the public and private sectors.

PwC has been operating in the Middle East for over four decades, with 30 offices in 12 countries and approximately 10,000 workers.



