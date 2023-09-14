Queisi, Vatican Envoy Discuss Religious Tourism

Queisi explored the ministry's plans for this endeavour, including linking the five Vatican-approved sites, which are located on the Christian pilgrimage trail - the Baptism Site, Mukawir, Mount Nebo, Mar Elias and the Church of Our Lady of the Mountain - noting that the first part of a 16-kilometre path between the Baptism Site and the Mount Nebo site has been completed.

Plans are under way to connect Mount Nebo to Mukawir, in addition to rehabilitating the castle and the Byzantine church in the heritage village. Dal Toso voiced his pride in Jordan's example of coexistence, noting that the Vatican will fully cooperate with the ministry to highlight Jordan's role and the importance of Christian pilgrimage to Jordan.







