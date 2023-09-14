House Speaker, Uk Minister For Middle East Talk Ties, Region In London

During a meeting in London with the UK Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad, Safadi reiterated that the region will not enjoy peace and stability until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Safadi and Lord Ahmad also went over Jordan-UK relations that entered their second centennial, rooted in a "solid historical legacy."

Lord Ahmad commended Jordan's efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, in instilling regional security and stability, stressing that Jordan represents a "voice of moderation and stability."

Safadi acquainted Lord Ahmad with the comprehensive modernisation project's political, economic and administrative paths, and the Kingdom's commitment to moving forward on these tracks in a way that expands popular participation in decision-making.

He stressed that women and the youth are main pillars of the political reform process.



The Kingdom's efforts targeting drugs smuggling from the northern border were also discussed in the meeting, where Safadi stressed that Jordan continues to face this challenge.

Safadi also met with Chairman of Westminster Foundation for Democracy Richard Graham MP over means to explore future cooperation opportunities.



