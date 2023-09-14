Aseza Chief, Eu Ambassador Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - President the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Fayez on Thursday met with EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas to discuss the Authority's plans for the green growth and green industry phase.
Fayez expressed his appreciation for the EU's continued support since the establishment of the Special Zone, notably the establishment of the Ben Hayyan laboratories and the international recognition they have received for their high efficiency and readiness.
Talks covered the latest projects currently underway, focusing on the Aqaba marine science complex and the marine reserve project, aimed to position Aqaba as a destination for researchers, particularly in the field of marine sciences.
Christophe commended the ASEZA's efforts to support economic growth and upgrade infrastructure and services to ease proceedings in varisectors, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
MENAFN14092023000028011005ID1107074036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.