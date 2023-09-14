Aseza Chief, Eu Ambassador Talk Cooperation

Fayez expressed his appreciation for the EU's continued support since the establishment of the Special Zone, notably the establishment of the Ben Hayyan laboratories and the international recognition they have received for their high efficiency and readiness.

Talks covered the latest projects currently underway, focusing on the Aqaba marine science complex and the marine reserve project, aimed to position Aqaba as a destination for researchers, particularly in the field of marine sciences.

Christophe commended the ASEZA's efforts to support economic growth and upgrade infrastructure and services to ease proceedings in varisectors, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.





