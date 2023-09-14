Sernova Investor Conference Call Previously Scheduled For September 15 Now Rescheduled For September 22

Issuer: Sernova Corp. / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

LONDON, Ontario; WINDHAM COUNTY, Connecticut – September 14, 2023 – Sernova Corp. (TSX:SVA) (OTCQB:SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA:PSH), a clinical-stage company and leader in cell therapeutics, today announced it has rescheduled the investor and analyst conference call previously scheduled for September 15 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will now occur on September 22 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The business strategy and update call remains as scheduled for October 5, 2023. This call will introduce the newly appointed CEO, Cynthia Pussinen, as well as the recently appointed Chief Business Officer, Dr. ModesObochi, Ph.D., MBA, and will discuss the overall vision of both executives to deliver novel medical therapies to patients. CEO Introduction: Date: Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In: 1-877-704-4453 Conference ID: 13741199 Webcast Link: ABOUT SERNOVA CORP. AND THE CELL POUCH SYSTEM PLATFORM FOR CELL THERAPY Sernova is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutic cell technologies for chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid disease, and blood disorders that include hemophilia A. Sernova is currently focused on developing a 'functional cure' for insulin-dependent diabetes with its lead asset, the Cell Pouch System, a novel implantable and scalable medical device with immune protected therapeutic cells. On implantation, The Cell Pouch forms a natural vascularized tissue environment in the body for long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells that release essential factors that are absent or deficient in the bodies of patients with certain chronic diseases. Sernova's Cell Pouch System has demonstrated its potential to be a 'functional cure' for people with T1D in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study at the University of Chicago. Sernova is also advancing a proprietary technology in collaboration with the University of Miami to shield therapeutic cells from immune system attack with the goal to eliminate the need for chronic, systemic immunosuppression. In May 2022, Sernova and Evotec entered into a global strategic partnership to develop an implantable off-the-shelf iPSC (induced pluripotent stem cells) based islet replacement therapy. This partnership provides Sernova a potentially unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells to treat millions of patients with insulin-dependent diabetes (type 1 and type 2). Sernova continues to progress two additional development programs that utilize its Cell Pouch System: a cell therapy for hypothyroid disease resulting from thyroid gland removal and an ex vivo lentiviral Factor VIII gene therapy for hemophilia A. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Corporate: Investors: Media: Christopher Barnes

VP, Investor Relations

Sernova Corp.



Tel: 519-902-7923

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC



Tel: 212-915-2577



Hannah Holmquist

LifeSci Communications



Tel: 619-723-4326





FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements” that involve varirisks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, without limitation, statements regarding the prospects, plans, and objectives of the company. Wherever possible, but not always, words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential for" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management on the date such statements were made. Many factors could cause Sernova's actual results, performances or achievements to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended or to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors could include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to secure additional financing and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all; ability to conduct all required preclinical and clinical studies for the company's Cell Pouch System and or related technologies, including the timing and results of those trials; ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, or on a timely basis; ability to in-license additional complementary technologies; ability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market; and the inherent risks associated with the development of biotechnology combination products generally. Many of the factors are beyond our control, including those caused by, related to, or impacted by the novel coronavipandemic. Investors should consult the company's quarterly and annual filings available on for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Sernova expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

