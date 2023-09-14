Investornewsbreaks American Rebel Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: Areb) Completes $3.3M Warrant Inducement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) American Rebel (NASDAQ: AREB, AREBW) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products as well as branded apparel and accessories. The company recently completed a $3.3 million warrant inducement. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as agent for the offering.
For more information, visit
About American Rebel Holdings Inc.
American Rebel operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To enhance the strength of its brand and drive product demand, the company works with manufacturing facilities and varisuppliers to emphasize product quality and mechanical development in order to improve the performance and affordability of its products while providing support to its distribution channel and consumers. The company seeks to sell products that offer features and benefits of higher-end safes at mid-line price ranges. Through its growing network of dealers, the company promotes and sells its products in select regional retailers and local specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting and firearms stores, as well as online, including its website and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com.
