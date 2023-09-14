Investornewsbreaks American Rebel Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: Areb) Completes $3.3M Warrant Inducement

For more information, visit

About American Rebel Holdings Inc.

American Rebel operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To enhance the strength of its brand and drive product demand, the company works with manufacturing facilities and varisuppliers to emphasize product quality and mechanical development in order to improve the performance and affordability of its products while providing support to its distribution channel and consumers. The company seeks to sell products that offer features and benefits of higher-end safes at mid-line price ranges. Through its growing network of dealers, the company promotes and sells its products in select regional retailers and local specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting and firearms stores, as well as online, including its website and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

