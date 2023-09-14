Investornewsbreaks Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq: Grom) Closes $3M Public Offering

To view the full press release, visit

About Grom Social Enterprises Inc.

Grom is an emerging social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children and lets them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens, and Curiosity Ink Media, a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short-, mid- and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. The company also includes Grom Educational Services, which provides web filtering for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit or for investor relations, please visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN