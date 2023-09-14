Miningnewsbreaks First Tellurium Corp. (Cse: Ftel) (Otc: Fsttf) In Unique 'Only Ones In Town' Position

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) First Tellurium (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF) president and CEO Tyron Docherty was recently featured as a guest on the Bell2Bell podcast , where he talked about the company and its key position in the growing tellurium space.“First Tellurium has a wonderful, high-grade gold and silver property in Canada, but it comes with this unique mineral, tellurium, which is listed by both the United States and Canadian governments as critical,” a recent article quotes Docherty as saying.“Tellurium has come into the fore over the last couple of decades because it is used in solar panels by U.S. corporation First Solar, which uses a mixture of cadmium and tellurium, as opposed to different solar panels coming out of China. Tellurium is very important there, and it's a very rare metal.” In addition, Docherty noted, the company's polymetallic Deer Horn property looks to contain the“greenest of all minerals” – copper – which the company plans to start exploring soon.“We really are blessed to have a tremendproperty and, to top that off, we've also got the highest-grade tellurium property in North America in a property in Colorado that used to be owned by First Solar. So we're going to be looking at that after, so when it comes to solar potential and tellurium potential, we're the only ones in town, so to speak.”
To view the full article, visit
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenterritory with sustainable exploration. Its Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado and polymetallic Deer Horn Project in British Columbia anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenpeoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration-generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships. First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of IndigenPeoples and, in particular, the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. For more information about the company and its projects, visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FSTTF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN14092023000224011066ID1107073993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.