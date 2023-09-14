Miningnewsbreaks First Tellurium Corp. (Cse: Ftel) (Otc: Fsttf) In Unique 'Only Ones In Town' Position

To view the full article, visit

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenterritory with sustainable exploration. Its Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado and polymetallic Deer Horn Project in British Columbia anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenpeoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration-generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships. First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of IndigenPeoples and, in particular, the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. For more information about the company and its projects, visit .

