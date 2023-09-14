Türkiye Experiences Driest August In Decades

In a report, the General Directorate of Meteorology noted a 57-percent decrease in precipitation in August compared to the 1991-2021 averages and a 60-percent drop from last August.

The report highlights the meteorological drought as a widespread concern, which impacted nearly the entire Marmara and Black Sea regions in August.

In the month, the northwestern region of Marmara, known as the country's granary, saw a 74-percent decrease in precipitation compared to the 1991-2021 averages and a 90-percent decline from August 2022.

The region is also home to Türkiye's largest city, Istanbul, where the water levels in its ten dams dropped to 26.57 percent as of Thursday.

According to experts, Istanbul, whose daily water need is more than 3 million cubic meters, is facing a severe water shortage.

Recent images of the devastating flash floods caused by Storm Daniel in Greece hit close to home literally and figuratively. As a Greek who has completed a PhD and worked for the past eight years [Read More]

Intensive heatwaves and extreme weather that gripped Italy for most of this year will cost Italian farmers at least 6 billion euros (6.5 billion U.S. dollars), according to estimates from the country's main agricultural union. [Read More]





Famagusta Gazette



