India's Wholesale Inflation Contracts 0.52 Pct In August

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) India's wholesale price index (WPI) contracted 0.52 percent in August, according to data released by the federal ministry of commerce and industry on Thursday.
WPI inflation is an indicator of prices in the wholesale market rising or falling mainly due to steep increase or decrease in commodity prices globally.
WPI Food inflation decreased from 7.75 percent in July 2023 to 5.62 percent in August 2023. ■ Author
Famagusta Gazette
