Esg Talk: Gri + Deloitte

This, and all other ESG Talk podcasts, can be found here: sm.workiva.com/The-ESG-Talk-Podcast .

Key topics such as double materiality are covered in the podcast and Eeis quoted as saying“If you combine ISSB outside in and GRI inside out, then you have what you see in Europe, which is called double materiality”. Continuing with that theme, when the issue of financial and impact reporting was discussed, Anna is quoted as saying“Recognize that ESG reporting should be on equal footing as financial reporting”.

As the landscape for ESG reporting has expanded and become more critical, issues of complexity and confusion for the reporter remain. With the combination of mandatory and voluntary reporting opportunities from all parts of the world, reporters continue to face the challenge of foand priorities.

GRI plays a beneficial and foundational role in this reporting landscape as they remain the global leader in impact reporting, and, by working closely with other standards bodies, GRI is working diligently to ensure comparability and interoperability into the future.

Workiva is a global software partner of GRI, and, as such, GRI works with Workiva to ensure that their customers have the GRI standards and reporting content they need.