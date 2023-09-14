Eaton's Sustainability Strategy Addresses Esg Issues While Meeting Today's Intelligent Power Needs

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Eaton's 2022 Sustainability Report
The world is experiencing some of the most important secular growth trends that we will see in our lifetime: the rise of digitalization and the energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables-changes being driven by unprecedented growth in electrification and climate change.
We're responding by deploying our four-part sustainability strategy, which addresses environmental, social and governance issues. It also allowsto meet today's changing power management needs, while making good on our mission to improve the quality of life and the environment.
Within our four part strategy sit our 2030 sustainability targets, which include reducing the carbon emissions from our operations by half, lowering product and supply chain emissions, certifying all manufacturing sites as zero waste to landfill, and achieving carbon neutral operations. We have also set targets to further enhance employee safety, development and engagement, and to provide more transparency into the progress we're making toward achieving our ESG goals.
Our 2030 sustainability targets
Creating sustainable solutions
15% reduction in Scope 3 emissions $3 billion in sustainable research and development
Reducing our footprint
50% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions Carbon neutral by 2030 100% manufacturing sites certified zero waste to landfill 10% manufacturing sites certified zero water discharge
Engaging our employees and communities
80%+ employee engagement rating 12 hours training and development per employee each year 250,000 hours of volunteer time per year
Doing business right and transparency
50%+ improvement in safety metrics No human rights violations from key suppliers Report priority ESG issues per SASB and TCFD frameworks Disclose U.S. minority and global gender pay equity assurance results
Read the full report here
